Digital Elements NetAcuity added NS8 for risk-assessment solution

NS8’s technology uses behavioural analytics and real-time scoring to optimise and protect online stores against threats, including transaction fraud, advertising fraud, and site reliability issues. At the same time, digital Element is a geolocation data and services provider. As part of the agreement, the addition of multiple IP datasets from Digital Element into NS8’s proprietary EQ8 Scoring Engine has the aim to facilitate the real-time, accurate intelligence that it provides its clients.

Also, the NetAcuity Pulse Plus TM geolocation solution will be incorporated by NS8. NetAcuity Pulse Plus is a first-of-its-kind ZIP+4 targeting solution that combines device-derived data with Digital Element’s proprietary reverse-geocoding data feeds. In addition to this, NS8 will utilise the company’s extensive proxy database that is updated daily, and other different IP datasets outside of geolocation.