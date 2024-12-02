Digital currency exchange KuCoin launches ONOT

Since its establishment in 2017, KuCoin exchange has launched more than 180 blockchain projects, supporting about 400 trading pairs, and it attracted more than 30 global start-up projects, including GOCoin, such as GO, LOOM and PHX. However, ONOT was launched on the KuCoin exchange as late as Q4 2018.

ONO dApp entered the European market through EU GDPR compliance in November 2018, and it currently has over 4 million registered users and approximately 800,000 community supporters from 189 countries. Moreover, in the ONO value network ecosystem, the ONOchain, which is aimed to be officially launched in 2019, will serve as the underlying public chain with a multi-layer historical database for purchasing RAM, supporting millions of TPS, for API nodes, and secure content retention.