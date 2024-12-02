Digital Canada 150 to set the founding structure for the countrys e-future

Digital Canada 150 aims at connecting and protecting the citizens, exploiting economic opportunities, offering digital government and local content. It is based on 250 submissions that were received from more than 2,000 Canadians who registered to participate in online consultations held over three months in 2010. Over 98% of Canadians will have access to high-speed internet at rates which enable ecommerce, high-resolution video and other opportunities.

The Government of Canada will provide USD 305 million to extend and enhance high-speed internet services to a target speed of 5 megabits per second for 280,000 Canadian households in rural and remote areas.

The government will seek to provide Canadians with confidence, privacy and security concerning their online transactions, as well as secure the communications networks and devices that connect Canadians from foreign threats, which will protect the privacy of families, businesses and governments.

Wholesale domestic wireless roaming rates will be capped and wireless companies that break the rules will be penalized.

Significant new investments will be made to help SMEs adopt digital technologies and to provide digital companies with access to venture capital. Through the Business Development Bank of Canada, the government will invest USD 300 million in venture capital for digital companies and USD 200 million to support SMEs with digital technology adoption.

Digital Canada 150 is the result of extensive consultations with industry, businesses and individual Canadians.

