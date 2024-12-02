Digital boon credit card by Wirecard available for iOS users

boon is a fully digitalised mobile payment solution that works independently of other banks and network operators. The app is currently available via Android in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and Spain, and on Apple Pay in England, France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and Ireland.

The company has already expanded boon’s feature portfolio with certain features, enabling all iOS boon users to use their virtual credit card to pay in online shops. Previously, this was only possible for Android users in Germany, Spain and Ireland. Now, iOS and Android users can copy the credit card number with just one click in the boon app and can add this via their smartphone to the respective online shop.