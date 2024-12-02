Digital Bazaar, GS1 US team up on digital identities for supply chain

Moreover, another 20 partners are involved in the initiative. The proof of concept aims to build verifiable IDs for companies on the retail and commerce supply chain. The idea of leveraging a global interoperable system of identification and transaction standards came about when Digital Bazaar worked on a proof of concept with US Customs and Border Protection.

Earlier in September 2019, the organisations worked together for a separate identity management project. That project focused on reusable Decentralised Identifiers (DiDs) with SecureKey and TradeLens. Then, too, a further 20 collaborators were mentioned.

With the advent of new technology standards organisations can control their own digital identities, rather than relegating control to their vendors to increase security, accuracy, and trust for all participants in the global supply chain.