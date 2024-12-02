Digital bank Revolut launches debit card for traveling millennials

The Revolut card offers 1% cashback on international purchases in 28 different currencies. The Revolut Metal card also allows users to make free international ATM withdrawals up to USD 775 each month. Cardholders also get a free airport lounge pass annually and are offered wholesale rates on subsequent ones. A dedicated concierge service is available for booking flights and festival tickets is also offered with the card.

Additionally, consumers will get unlimited foreign exchange at the “real exchange rate” (the rate quoted by doing a Google search), free international transactions, and overseas travel insurance, which covers emergency medical, dental, baggage delays, and loss or damage of items that are purchased with Revolut.

Revolut’s management stated that it will “continually improve the package” with new benefits including commission-free stock trading, which is presently available to EEA-based consumers. Cardholders will also get delayed flight insurance coverage, family and youth accounts, and unlimited disposable virtual cards. Revolut recently expanded into Asia with its sights set on multiple markets beyond its European base.