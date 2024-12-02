Digital bank N26 launches premium accounts feature

Customers can now choose from five different colours for their Mastercard – Aqua, Rhubarb, Sand, Slate and Ocean. In addition, N26 You customers can customise their N26 app icon and gain access to ten Spaces.

N26 You also enables travelers to bank cross-border, free from exchange fees when withdrawing cash abroad or making payments in foreign currencies. N26 You will also soon introduce partner offers, enabling customers to save money with additional discounts at WeWork, Babbel, Blinkist and Bloom & Wild, amongst others.

Founded in 2013 and launched the initial product in early 2015, today N26 has 3.5 million customers in 24 markets across Europe. The Mobile Bank N26 entered the US market in July 2019 where it operates via its wholly-owned subsidiary, N26. Banking services in the US are offered by N26 Inc. in partnership with Axos Bank, Member FDIC.