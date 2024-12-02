Digital bank N26 launches in the US

Starting in a staged rollout, the 100,000 customers on the US waitlist will be invited to sign up and have full access to the product. A full public launch will follow later this summer. The initial US product includes a N26 account via Axos Bank, a federally regulated and FDIC-insured bank, and a Visa debit card. Just as in Europe, N26 empowers its US customers to take control of their finances. Account activity is displayed in the app in real time and each transaction is automatically categorized.

Customers can also set daily spending limits and lock and unlock their cards with a simple swipe in the app. N26 is ideal for travelers as there are no foreign transaction fees when making purchases internationally. Each account also comes with Spaces, which are sub-accounts that help people organize and achieve their financial goals. Spaces can be created with a simple click, and users can drag and drop money to and from their Spaces.