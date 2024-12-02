Digital bank Bunq expands across Europe

The online bank offers a deposit account service and a Travel Card, which enables users to benefit from getting the real exchange rate, without any additional charges, anywhere in the world, the company says.

Bunq was already available in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Ireland, Belgium and Austria, but now users from 30 countries will be able to sign up. The company claims that using the true exchange rate on purchases in foreign countries can help users save up to 3pc on their spending every time they travel.

Along with the geographic expansion, the company is also launching Google Pay and Apple Pay for its users in Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Belgium. Besides the standard Travel Card, Bunq also offers a business card, a premium card and a joint card, which can be used by a couple.