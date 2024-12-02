Digital acceleration to add up to 4 percent to retail's growth rate

According to a poll commissioned by Adyen that consisted of 2,000 consumers and 500 businesses in the UK, the digital transformation should continue its accelerated pace in the near future. Around 74% of the businesses expect a growth of 20% in 2022, as a direct result of investments in technology. Combined with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and businesses’ new modus operandi, UK businesses could contribute with up to 4% on the retail market.

The same research tackled consumers’ expectations when shopping online versus brick-and-mortar stores and mentions that 56% of them would be more inclined to remain faithful to a retail store if the latter allows easy returns for items purchased online.

In terms of growth aspirations, businesses aim to develop online ordering portals or make preferred payment options easier and ultimately increase customer satisfaction.

