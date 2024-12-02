DIGISEQ teams with AdornPay to extend wearable payments to the Netherlands

Supported by DIGISEQ’s contactless payment technology, the partnership brings a unique product offering to the Dutch market, combining fashion and functionality through elegant, sustainable, and ethically produced wearable items, giving customers the ability to pay for goods with speed and security.

AdornPay’s wearables, including watch straps, key rings, and bracelets, are produced using recycled silver and gold, and naturally tanned chemical-free leather, realising AdornPay’s vision of bringing sustainable wearable devices to the masses. DIGISEQ’s technology provisions the chip inside the wearable item with prepaid contactless functionality, ensuring that customer payments can be made in the same way that contactless card and NFC mobile payments are protected.

DIGISEQ’s Manage Mii mobile app not only allows consumers to register and activate their own item, but it can also be white-labelled with the branding of its clients, effectively making it a seamless payments partner.





Customer benefits

For consumer brands, banks, and other businesses looking to get closer to their customers, wearable tech creates opportunities to provide interactive and immersive experiences. DIGISEQ’s solution affords customers the freedom and flexibility to choose how they want to pay and provides opportunities to strengthen customer loyalty through targeted marketing insights and real-time transaction tracking.

DIGISEQ handles the over-the-air personalisation and payment enablement of the wearable item from end to end, saving brands, banks, and OEMs time and money. This also helps businesses and banks to reduce the amount of plastic they use, boosting their environmental and sustainability efforts.





The wearables market

With a market value of USD 171.38 billion expected by 2032 and a projected growth of more than USD 150 billion over the next 10 years, as per the press release, DIGISEQ’s partnership with AdornPay comes at a good time for wearables as they break into the mainstream market.

While consumer brands seek to deepen connections to their customers and incentivise more transactions, the partnership between DIGISEQ and AdornPay will offer consumers even more choice of wearable items, and increased convenience in how and where they can pay.