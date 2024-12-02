Supported by DIGISEQ’s contactless payment technology, the partnership brings a unique product offering to the European market, combining Curve’s financial super app with a vast array of fashionable, functional, and elegant wearable items, giving customers the ability to pay for goods with speed and security.











DIGISEQ will enable Curve to give more choice and convenience to its customers in how they make contactless payments, with a choice of stylish wearable items that go wherever the customer goes. Unlike active wearable items like smartwatches that depend on battery life to function, DIGISEQ’s wearable tech enables virtually any passive item without a battery, such as a ring, bracelet, even an item of clothing to be inserted with a chip and be transformed into a contactless payment device.

With a mission to simplify the way people spend, send, see, and save money, Curve’s mobile platform allows users to manage their spending on all linked debit and credit cards, and access a growing number of payment functionalities including contactless and mobile payments. Curve’s mobile platform also provides users with access to innovative features including its ‘Go Back in Time’ transaction switching solution, cashback, competitive FX rates, and free ATM withdrawals.





Integrating Curve’s payment capabilities in DIGISEQ’s wearable tech

DIGISEQ’s mobile personalisation technology RCOS allows consumers to securely provision their Curve payment account onto their wearable using their Android or iOS smartphone. There is no need to share payment details with another third party, simply enabled from the comfort of one’s home – any time, any place. Users link their card to their wearable item using DIGISEQ’s white-labelled Manage-Mii app, activating it in seconds, allowing them to make Curve powered wearable payments immediately.

With a market value of USD 171.38 billion expected by 2032 and a projected growth of more than USD 150 billion until 2033, DIGISEQ’s partnership with Curve comes at an exciting time for wearables as they break into the mainstream market. With consumer brands seeking to deepen connections to their customers and incentivise more transactions, the partnership between DIGISEQ and Curve will offer consumers even more choice and greater convenience in how and where they can pay.

Curve’s officials said that in addition to payments, DIGISEQ’s solution can also bring a much richer consumer interaction experience with ’Promo-Ready’ – simply tap a wearable against an NFC smartphone to receive offers, upgrade account, see the account balance, and more. This delivers huge benefits to brands looking to interact more frequently with their customers, and also streamline costs and incentivise more daily transactions.





An augmented and personalised payment experience

For consumer brands, banks, payment service providers, and other businesses looking to get closer to their customers, wearable tech creates countless opportunities to provide truly interactive and immersive experiences. DIGISEQ’s solution affords customers the freedom and flexibility to choose how they want to pay, and provides invaluable opportunities to strengthen customer loyalty through targeted marketing insights and real-time transaction tracking.

DIGISEQ handles the over-the-air personalisation and payment enablement of the wearable item from end-to-end, saving brands, banks, payment service providers, and OEMs vast amounts of time and money. This also helps businesses and banks to significantly reduce the amount of plastic they use, boosting their environmental and sustainability efforts.