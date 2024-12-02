DIGISEQ showcases wearable tech in partnership with Payme Swiss

DIGISEQ, a wearable payments company has revealed details of a partnership with prepaid provider Payme Swiss, that gave fans attending the 2023 UEFA Champions League final more choice in how they pay, through a contactless vegan ‘leather’ key fob made from apple skin waste.











Features of DIGISEQ’s wearable device

DIGISEQ introduced a chip-enabled device that came pre-loaded with EUR 20, specifically for use at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. This device not only allowed guests to check in their coats and bags in the cloakroom, but also enabled them to redeem e-vouchers for halftime food and beverages using mobile readers. Users could simply tap their fob on the back of their mobile phones to check their remaining balance, get information about the event, and learn about a charity campaign supporting children affected by the 2023 earthquake in Turkey.

Officials from DIGISEQ expressed satisfaction in demonstrating the benefits of their sustainable contactless payment solution. This innovative use of wearable technology opens up numerous immersive experiences for sports fans, all easily accessible through wearable gadgets that accompany them effortlessly. The success of UEFA's adoption of DIGISEQ's solution has sparked growing interest from sports clubs and venue operators who recognise the advantages of secure contactless payments and digital ID verification through wearable gadgets, as per the press release.

DIGISEQ's wearable tech has significantly sped up venue entry times and increased footfall at sales points by facilitating quick contactless transactions, eliminating the need for cash. Real-time transaction data also provides valuable marketing insights for venues, enhancing fan engagement and boosting revenues.





A growing market for wearables

This rapid momentum for DIGISEQ occurs during an exciting time for wearables as they enter the mainstream market, with a projected market value of USD 171.38 billion by 2032, indicating substantial growth.

DIGISEQ's mobile personalisation and tokenization ensure the complete protection of payment data, with contactless transactions secured in the same manner as card or phone NFC payments. By promoting the use of wearable tech, brands, banks, and issuers can reduce their reliance on plastic cards. DIGISEQ manages the end-to-end personalisation and payment enablement of wearable items, saving time and money for banks and manufacturers while significantly reducing plastic waste.

The groundbreaking technology offered by DIGISEQ revolutionises wearable payments by allowing consumers to register and activate their own items using their payment cards through the Manage MiiTM mobile app. This app can be customised with the branding of DIGISEQ's clients, effectively functioning as an invisible payments partner.