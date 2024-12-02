DIGISEQ partners with marketplace platform TAP2

DIGISEQ-powered wearables can be used as a payment device or digital business card due to DIGISEQ's mobile provisioning platform, RCOS. Thus, this partnership ensures consumers can buy the wearable of their choice with access to expert advice.









Real-time payment data provisioned to a wearable item

RCOS, the mobile provisioning platform, enables real-time payment data to be provisioned to a wearable item over-the-air, providing customers with multiple services and the freedom to choose how to pay. Customers can connect their wearable to their tokenised Mastercard payment card of choice using DIGISEQ's Manage MiiTM mobile app on any Android and iOS device, making it easy and convenient to activate their wearable. Moreover, with DIGISEQ's secure over-the-air payment data provision, users can embrace the latest tech trends and activate their wearable at their convenience using their mobile devices.

On the other hand, TAP2 is known for its wearables that blend with the pulse of current societal trends while recognising technology's role in daily lifestyles. It provides a series of wearables selection and a diverse array of devices designed with convenience. The company is focused on NFC functionality and connectivity, efficient payment transactions and interactions.

According to an official announcement, DIGISEQ uses the same Secure Element tokenisation method used by Apple Pay and other digital wallets, providing reassurance to customers that their payment data is secure. Furthermore, the app's ability to freeze, re-activate, and delete tokens without impacting the original payment card ensures improved customer protection and convenience.

DIGISEQ mobile personalisation also delivers a scalable and consumer-friendly journey for businesses so they can include payments and consumer engagement in their collections. For this reason, the company aims to have a dedicated ecommerce marketplace where users can browse and select products with the guidance of the TAP2 team.

As per TAP2, the collaboration with DIGISEQ aims to embrace the pulse of contemporary society where technology harmonizes with lifestyle. The current product lineup includes rings, key fobs, and bracelets, but the company intends to expand its offering.





DIGISEQ provides consumers with the freedom to choose to use any object they want to pay for or for identification. Its platform is equipped with an end-to-end service which securely delivers data into everyday wearables, enabling objects – unconnected or connected - to have NFC payment, Access Control, Digital Identity and User Engagement contactless functionality.