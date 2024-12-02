Digicash launches beacon mobile payments using SEPA credit transfers

Digicash Beacon devices at the point-of-sale (POS) combine Bluetooth, NFC and QR code technologies. For payers, this feature is integrated with Digicash apps that are issued by retail banks. Payments are made using SEPA Credit Transfers from the payer’s current account.

Digicash is testing its Digicash Beacon solution under field conditions together with three retail banks, namely BCEE, POST and BIL.

When using Digicash Beacon, required payment-related data is transmitted to the payer’s smartphone when the phone is held close to the device. Terminals at the POS use the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology, as well as NFC and QR codes, providing the customer with an enhanced user experience based on the features of his smartphone.

Users who want to pay by Digicash do not need to link a credit card or to top-up a wallet. Payments made using Digicash are performed from the customer’s existing bank account using SEPA credit transfers.

In Sebtember 2013, Digicash has been deployed on a national scale in Luxembourg in collaboration with financial institution P&T Luxembourg.