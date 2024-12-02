Digi, MPay, Mastercard to launch a prepaid card in Malaysia

The partnership entails the development of a digital prepaid card, which will be made available to the public in the first half of 2018. The solution is aimed to simplify the access for more young Malaysians to digital payments online and in-app across merchant locations that accept Mastercard worldwide.

Customers can sign-up, activate and use the card all within a single mobile app as part of a simple end-to-end digital experience.

As Digital News Asia states, according to Mastercard’s latest Online Shopping Survey more Malaysians are embracing online shopping with 89% having made at least one purchase towards year-end 2017, compared to 81% in 2015.

