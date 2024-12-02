Digi enters the fintech world with ewallet app: vcash

Announcing its entry into the fintech space, Digi is offering Malaysians a new way to pay, send, request and store money in their smartphones regardless of banks or telcos they are using.

Beyond payments, vcash also enables funds transfers between vcash users and non-vcash users, facilitates cash deposits and withdrawals at any time, and purchase of items from the in-app vcash store. Digi said users do not have to pay any transaction fees for using any of vcash features.

The company also announced its nationwide merchant line-up with notable brands including Astro Go Shop, Ezbuy, Fish & Co., Life Juice, Manhattan Fish Market, Mydin, NY Steak Shack, Sam’s Groceria, and Tony Roma’s, where Malaysians can use vcash to pay for purchases.

To date, vcash is available at 500 physical touchpoints nationwide, and the brand aims to grow these touchpoints to 2,000 by year-end.

More than that, users have the choice to deposit money into the app at any Digi store or they can do it online via FPX or JomPAY.

In addition, vcash will also be made available as a payment option for merchants under MOLPay and iPay88’s online payment gateway networks, enabling consumers to transact using vcash with thousands of online merchants nationwide.

vcash is offered by Digi in partnership with Valyou Sdn Bhd, an e-money issuer authorised by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and is now available for all Malaysians on the Google Play Store or Apple App.