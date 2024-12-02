Digi, CIMB launch mobile payment terminal for Malaysian businesses

The devices will allow businesses to receive card-based payments for products and services without the need to be tethered to a physical phone line.

The wireless payments terminals allow businesses to accept credit and debit card payments anytime, anywhere. The solution does not require an elaborate setup process or a Bluetooth pairing to other devices, which reduces battery consumption, allowing businesses to use it longer between charges.

As Digi expands 4G Plus network, these wireless terminals can be used throughout Malaysia; the company’s network currently covers 87% of populated areas in 300 cities and major towns in the country.