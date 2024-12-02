Diebold, SimplyTapp to offer ATM-based mobile wallet onboarding

According to the companies, the product dubbed Diebold Mobile Cash Access aims to reduce fraud by using the architecture of the ATM network to onboard the user’s card through standard, card-present, PIN-secured technology.

The card onboarding process does not require a card to be present but instead allows consumers to take a picture of the card or manually enter the card’s digits to upload. Diebold’s patent-pending process requires the card to be inserted into the ATM’s card reader and be authenticated via PIN entry.

Enrollment requires consumers to insert their card into the ATM and enter their PIN number as usual. On the ATM screen, the consumer will receive the option to enroll in their financial institution’s mobile wallet. Once they choose this option, they can enter their mobile phone number and will receive a text message with a link to download the application. Automatically, the consumers’ card data is encrypted in the form of tokens and transferred from the ATM to the card issuer’s secure, virtual cloud via SimplyTapp’s HCE solution. This allows the consumer to immediately start using the NFC tap-to-pay functionality on their phone, which can be done at the ATM or any point-of-sale device that accepts contactless payments.

Currently in live pilots with customers globally, the new solution will be commercialized in early 2016. America First Credit Union, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico are first to pilot contactless mobile payments with card onboarding via the ATM.