Diebold, Rakbank to add Samsung Pay cardless access at ATMs

The payment solution is an end-to-end contactless digital process for cardless cash withdrawal that will function for more than 250 of the bank’s ATMs. Once a consumer registers for a Samsung Pay account, (s)he can use the cardless solution by tapping the device on the NFC reader on the ATM. The consumer then enters a PIN and completes the transaction as normal.

The US-based financial company was among the first to enable a live deployment and direct interaction between a phone and an ATM, while the bank is among the first banks in the Middle East to launch the payment solutions for ATMs, according to the cited online publication.