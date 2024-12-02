Diebold Nixdorf, Samsung SDS showcase mobile-based biometric authentication

Facial recognition combined with a self-service channel can lead to improved security and customer experience, the companies jointly stated.

With Samsung SDS Nexsign, a mobile transaction can be used to withdraw cash from an ATM by using biometric authentication, such as facial recognition. By eliminating the need for a card or PIN, this method increases cash withdrawal speed.

Consumers can also schedule a withdrawal via their mobile banking app. Once they arrive at an ATM, they can tap their Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone to the NFC (Near Field Communication) reader to complete the cash withdrawal. The system uses facial recognition provided by the mobile device to authorize the transaction. Furthermore, the technology is also compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Banco Popular, a large Puerto Rican bank, has already worked with Samsung and their biometric authentication platform as it plans to pilot this authentication method in 2017.