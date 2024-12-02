Diebold Nixdorf partners phos for SoftPoS acceptance

Merchants can implement the functionality within their existing solution for accepting payments, as a result of the collaboration with Diebold Nixdorf who aims to automate, digitise, and transform people’s way of banking and shopping.





Payment acceptance and how the partnership falls into place

As per information provided in the announcement, following this solution, retailers will be enabled to expand their number of payment acceptance points, without having to support the traditional expense associated with payment hardware.

Furthermore, as it is acquirer agnostic, Diebold Nixdorf is given the option to launch the solution for any existing acquirer that its retail customers might be using. By making use of phos’ experience when it comes to completing acquirer integrations, retailers will be ensured easy and seamless card and digital wallet payments’ acceptance directly on any NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet, in a secure and contactless manner.











When talking about the collaboration, phos company officials have advised that through the Diebold Nixdorf partnership, they aim to help retailers capitalise on the opportunity of expanding their payment acceptance points. SoftPoS solutions are found to bring continuous innovation within the payment landscape, with the announcement thought to bring a clear demonstration of its large-scale application. With Diebold Nixdorf operating at the core of the global retail market, phos hopes that together with its future-proof technology, the companies will keep on addressing the unique challenges across all retail segments and industries.

EMEA APAC and Global Accounts representatives added that enterprise retail has kept on gaining momentum as increasingly more customers are looking to leverage preferred payment methods that work for their specific needs. By having partnered with phos, the company aims to help more people obtain the benefits associated with SoftPoS solutions, with them already having an increased number of users that leverage POS, which are as of now owned by acquirers.

Additionally, by enabling phos to remain an acquirer agnostic solution, the company believes that this will drive adoption further, as they are looking to help retailers deliver relevant journeys for today’s retail environment, of the likes of queue busting or assisted selling.

As of now, phos has 14 certified acquirer connections, with the fintech looking to continue its global expansion. The company aims to have an exponential increase in this number, as it hopes to satisfy the needs of tier-one providers and requirements across international markets. As per information provided in the press release, additional acquiring certifications are currently in progress and are set to be announced in 2023.

The phos, Diebold Nixdorf partnership comes amid growing interest within the market in SoftPoS and Tap-to-Pay technology, with tech giants of the likes of Apple having announced that it would enable third-party SoftPoS providers to have their technology deployed on iOS devices.