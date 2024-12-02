Diebold Nixdorf launches AllConnect Services for streamlined physical distribution channels

Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services uses an advanced IoT infrastructure as the foundation for all service endpoints that intuitively analyzes data to predict trending outcomes and enrich decision-making, the company press release says.

Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services powers a collection of integrated business solutions for the connected world, including:

Managed Mobility Services: Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect powers services that manage mobile device fleets seamlessly and efficiently, relieving the IT burden faced by organizations.

Branch and Store Lifecycle Management: Provides businesses with tailored IT services that ensure optimal performance and the end-to-end management of full-store or branch infrastructure

ATM-as-a-Service: Diebold Nixdorf takes the responsibility to operate banks entire self-service fleets, providing increased availability and expanded payment processing functionality

Financial and Retail Total Implementation Services: A suite of services that provides scalable and modular expertise to oversee design, customization, deployment and installation in a multivendor environment.

The company says that it offers a holistic view, in which end-to-end business operations are transparent 24/7 in order to identify and remove redundancies to drive peak performance, make business operations agile and foster innovation.