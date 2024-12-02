Diebold Nixdorf augments Bankart's payment processing platform

The Vynamic Transaction Middleware cloud-native architecture from Diebold Nixdorf enables a wide range of modern payment services, including acquiring, issuing and instant payments. Via this solution, Bankart migrated its payment processing services to modernise payment capabilities for ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminal, ecommerce, and other systems for 20 banks in six countries throughout southeast Europe.











This initiative will replace Bankart's legacy payment processing platform (Base24) and enable greater flexibility and scalability required to develop new products and services. By leveraging Diebold Nixdorf's low-code and API-driven technology, Bankart can more efficiently deliver broader functionality to their customers, including multi-national banks, with no operational impact and significantly reduce operational costs. This includes traditional acquirer, issuing, and transaction-switching services alongside new and emerging payment types in the region.

Representatives from Bankart said Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic Transaction Middleware allows them to quickly tailor and adapt their payment processing to meet various customer needs. It enables them to provide an open and connected digital environment where payments are an integral part of their everyday lives. By utilising a proven, multi-phased migration to implement this modern platform, disruption to their operations and customers will be minimised.

Officials from Diebold Nixdorf said their continued partnership with Bankart, and specifically this Vynamic Transaction Middleware programme, exhibit their ability to create an end-to-end solution for financial institutions that modernises the critical elements of transaction processing. This enables Bankart to remain compliant and agile, while creating a seamless and consistent experience for consumers, regardless of the banking channel they choose.





What does Bankart do?

Bankart is a Slovenian and regional company in the field of processing of modern payment instruments. High-end processing services are essential part and technological background for the current and future digital paradigm. The company was founded in 1997 and started operations in April 1998 has a strong footprint within the region. With over 25 years of field expertise, it has 20 banking institutions as customers and processes over 600 million transactions annually.





More information about Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf automates, digitises, and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to top financial institutions and global retailers, their integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely, and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide.