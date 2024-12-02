Diebold announces new mobile banking concepts; security app

Diebold’s mobile-driven ATM concept and Cryptera’s CryptoTouchTM solution will be featured at Money20/20 Europe, April 4-7, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Following the show, the concept will be on display at the Diebold Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Center of Innovation in Belgium.

To deliver on consumers expectations for mobile-enabled services, Diebolds mobile-driven ATM concept dispenses and recycles cash with no screen, card reader or PIN-pad required-- using the consumers’ mobile device as the primary interface. With an estimated five trillion dollars in currency circulating the globe, the concept was designed to challenge present-day self-service experiences to provide more convenient consumer access to cash. Driven by a mobile-enabled design philosophy, the concept features:

• Bring your own device (BYOD) access: the card reader, PIN-pad and physical screen are completely eliminated. Instead, transactions are scheduled by using the bank’s mobile app on the consumers smartphone.

• Consumer-recognition technology: consumers are delivered instant access to cash through contactless, mobile-banking methods such as quick response (QR) codes, near field communication (NFC) and iris-scan biometric technology.

• Speed and security: by quickly authenticating transactions directly from the consumer’s smartphone, security is increased and card fraud is mitigated.

• Small footprint: compared to other standard through-the-wall automated teller machines (ATMs) in the market, this terminals depth is reduced by as much as 32%, and on the consumer-facing side, it is up to 37% narrower.

Also featured in Diebold’s booth is Cryptera’s CryptoTouchTM application, which encrypts PIN entries made on touchscreen interfaces. Acquired by Diebold in 2014, Cryptera is a provider of secure payment solutions, particularly in the field of encrypting PIN-pad (EPP) technology. As more devices are moving to touchscreen, the payment card industry (PCI)-compliant solution delivers more secure consumer interactions on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) devices and unattended payment terminals by moving traditional PIN entry from a mechanical keypad to a touchscreen.