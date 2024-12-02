DiCentral acquires Compello Germany to create supply chain network

The acquisition creates DiCentral Europe, an integrated business network. DiCentral will now have added reach to serve multi-national organisations looking to establish a unified global platform to support data integration. DiCentral Europe will work across a number of industries, including automotive, energy, financial services, logistics and transportation.

Going forward, Compello Germany products and services will be rebranded under DiCentral and all products and services provided by Compello Germany will continue to be maintained and supported. Through the DiCentral Managed Services Network, businesses extend their extend supply chain networks, adopt new business models such as omni-channel retailing and drop ship, automate warehousing, optimise order management, manage electronic payments, and gain greater supply chain visibility.