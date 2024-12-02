Dianrong SCF solution available on R3s platform

The company is now working with R3 to integrate its blockchain supply chain finance solution onto Corda. The blockchain solution aims to deliver a secure access point, while ensuring transparency. The company said the platform could help supply chain financing companies potentially triple the number of small suppliers they reach.

Corda is the outcome of over two years of intense research and development by R3 and its members. It is designed from the ground up for businesses operating in complex and highly-regulated markets. The platform records, manages and executes institutions’ financial agreements in synchrony with their peers.