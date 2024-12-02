Diamond Bank partners MTN for Diamond Yello Account

The product, dubbed Diamond Y’ello Account is automatically opened at the dial of a particular number by all MTN subscribers, currently put at 58.4 million.

The product was also designed to enable checking of balance, cash withdrawal from agent network, ATM, and over the counter, while it can also enable access to loans.

The Diamond Yello Account is also set to enable account holders to make payments to a number of merchants for utilities consumed and services rendered, such as utility bills, cable TV, school fees, donations, insurance and ticketing, together with interest payments on account balances.