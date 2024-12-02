Dialog Axiata, Mastercard to drive digital payments adoption in Sri Lanka

As part of the agreement, Mastercard will empower Genie, Sri Lanka’s PCIDSS app by Dialog, with ‘Mastercard Integrated’ for processing, ‘Mastercard QR’ for low value merchant payments by using LankaQR, ‘Mastercard Digital Enablement Services’ for contactless payments, ‘Mastercard Payment Gateway Services’ (MPGS) for processing m-commerce transactions with tokenisation and other services.

In addition, the two companies will extend their offer to consumers, including cardholder promotions leveraging Dialog’s 20,000 merchant network.

