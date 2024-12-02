The logistics company DHL is to expand in the UK in response to the growth in home deliveries, setting up new depots and enlarging others, which will create more than 4,000 jobs.

The German company said it would invest GBP 482 million across its UK ecommerce operation, DHL Parcel UK, following a 40% rise in volumes since the start of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic led to a surge in online shopping.

More than GBP 190 million will be spent on creating 10 new collection and delivery depots across the UK, while 20 more existing sites will be expanded. The locations of the new sites have been chosen to reduce the distance required to serve customers, enabling further rollout of electric vans and improving speed of service, the company said.

Nearly half of the overall investment will go towards building a new 25,000 square metre hub in a Segro warehouse park south of Coventry airport, which will be able to handle more than 500,000 items a day and is expected to create more than 600 new jobs, including warehouse, driver, administration, and management roles.