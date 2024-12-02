DHL to close Chile ecommerce business by April 2019

The ecommerce division of DHL will be closed on 12 April 2019, but the company’s other package delivery divisions would continue to operate in Chile, according to sources.

DHL began its ecommerce business in Chile in 2017, introducing consumer-focused conveniences for ecommerce purchases, such as options for evening and weekend deliveries, an app that allows customers to see where their delivery is in real time, and an option for returns to be picked up from homes.

In 2018, DHL eCommerce has teamed up with Easyship, enabling ecommerce merchants using the latter`s software platform to offer same-day and next-day shipping.