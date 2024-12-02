DHL takes over Hungary and Slovenia for parcel network business

The parcel company is working together with the Slovenian Pošta Slovenije and the Hungarian Magyar Posta to strengthen the cross-border ecommerce market and to expand its services, ecommercews.eu reports. DHL Parcel Europe announced the cooperation today, explaining how its network is extended by two additional countries and now consists of a total of eighteen European ecommerce markets.

The cooperation should lead to shorter conveyance times, Saturday delivery and a uniform service standard.

Hungary and Slovenia followed after launch in Austria. DHL says it wants to specifically support the ecommerce growth in Slovenia and Hungary through the new partnership. According to information from the European Commission, ecommerce in Hungary is expected to grow 36% by 2020, while ecommerce in Slovenia is said to increase by around 53% during the same period, the source cites.

Saturday delivery and standardised processes should shorten the delivery and return times in these two countries. Pošta Slovenije and Magyar Posta will also introduce a service which informs recipients of their orders’ expected delivery time and date, as well as a customer-friendly returns solution.

DHL Parcel Europe’s network now covers eighteen countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands.