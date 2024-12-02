DHL Supply Chain invests USD 300 mln in emerging technologies

The investment (USD 300 million) will be utilised for North American facilities and transportation control towers. Selected technologies will vary by customer needs, based on the outcomes of research and pilot programmes completed by DHL’s internal innovation teams and collaboration with external innovators.

The availability and practical utilisation of these technologies is expected to help the diverse customer base including those addressing ecommerce and omnichannel challenges to minimise complexity, remove capacity constraints, and maximise service to their customers.

Accelerating the implementation of selected technologies such as robotics, augmented reality, robotics process automation, IoT and DHL’s proprietary end-to-end visibility solution (MySupplyChain) is the objective of DHL Supply Chain’s global digitalization strategy.