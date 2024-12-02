DHL rebrands DHL Global Mail to DHL eCommerce in the Americas

Along with this move, DHL updates its services across the entire logistics chain to meet the rising demand for automated ecommerce solutions in several industry sectors including fashion, consumer electronics, media products and consumer pharmaceutical products. At the same time, DHL eCommerce will continue to provide customers with services for domestic and international B2C shipping.

Lee Spratt, CEO of DHL eCommerce Americas, has informed that the local branch will provide customers with various services, such as targeted marketing, shared-use fulfillment facilities, day-definite delivery and handling international returns.

Recent research carried out by DHL shows that ecommerce already accounts for 11% of all trading volume in the US, and is expected to rise to 40% in developed countries and 30% in developing countries by 2025, depending on economic growth and other key factors.