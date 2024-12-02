DHL puts out Logistics Trend Radar

According to Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL Group), DHL`s new 2016 Logistics Trend Radar, “introduces new trends, tracks the evolution of trends spotted in earlier editions and ones that have faded or become mainstream since the series started in 2013?, postandparcel.info reports. Artificial intelligence and personalisation are behind several of the most transformational trends of the 2016 report, including intelligent supply chains that use self-learning or ‘machine learning’ systems.

“The impact of data-driven and autonomous supply chains provides an opportunity for previously unimaginable levels of optimisation in manufacturing, logistics, warehousing and last mile delivery that could become a reality in less than half a decade despite high set-up costs deterring early adoption in logistics,” according to DPDHL.

DPDHL predicts that the trend for items in a “batch size of one” (i.e. uniquely customised) would “lead to decentralised production and rapidly changing supply chains that will require logistics providers to be fast and flexible to react to changes in time and place of production”.

`On-demand delivery` and `Batch Size One`are two trends identified by DHL. `On-demand delivery` enables consumers to have their purchases delivered where and when they need them by using flexible courier services. `Batch Size One` explores what could happen as consumer demand for personalised products goes head to head with mass production over the next 20 years. Key trends featured in 2016 Logistics Trend Radar could transform the global logistics industry and with 15 of the 26 trends likely to make an impact in five years.