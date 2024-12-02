DHL provides cross-border services in Ireland and Romania

The company has partnered with An Post, the state-owned postal service provider from Ireland, and Urgent Cargus, a private parcel service from Romania. The expansion of its cross-border ecommerce services is down the line with the collaborating with postal service Hrvatska Posta (Croatia) and Rapido (Bulgaria), agreements to be signed in November 2017.

The company is interested in continuing its development in the European ecommerce industry to offer customers an extensive infrastructure, with the goal to be present in all key European ecommerce markets by the end of 2018.

The company’s European network for cross-border ecommerce now consists of a total of 26 countries, and they are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the UK.