DHL partners 3AL to develop Nigerian ecommerce market

The partnership, which is part of DHL`s contribution to the evolving ecommerce industry, is a result of the extension of broadband access availability and mobile data which grows in reliability and affordability, and of more people in Sub-Saharan Africa choosing to shop online.

3AL allows businesses to communicate directly with existing and potential clients in a virtual community, post their various products and services to their market and close a sale. The platform is a business community which provides a platform for individuals and corporations to interface, network and exchange goods and services promoting retail through interactivity and convenience.

The platform has been integrated with a dynamic payment settlement solution in partnership with a financial institution, and it offers a subscriber payment module. The payment solution is currently integrated with all switches recognised in Nigeria, which means it accepts all the credit and debit cards issued in the country. Under the terms of the agreement, DHL will provide courier services and, at the same time, ensure security, tracking, signature, specialization and delivery of items ordered by the customers.

