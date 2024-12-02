DHL launches intra-Asia express service

Utilizing a newly converted Boeing B737-400SF freighter featuring a gross payload of 21 tons, the route will be operated by K-Mile Air of Thailand, a partner of DHL.

Sean Wall, Executive Vice President, Network Operations and Aviation of DHL Express Asia Pacific, has informed that the company currently operates approximately 20 dedicated aircrafts and four main air hubs in the region. On average, there are around 760 daily domestic and international flights serving over 40 local countries and territories.

