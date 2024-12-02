DHL launches global ecommerce fulfillment platform

Deutsche Post DHL Group is now present across 220 countries and territories and online retailers are able to leverage the Groups strong global footprint for their ecommerce retail strategy.

To resolve the issues of emergency in ecommerce fulfilment that many merchants face, DHL has built a new IT platform that provides seamless access to a network of fulfillment centers and is closely integrated with DHLs shipping capabilities to allow our customers to meet their fulfillment and shipping requirements in a much more efficient fashion.

DHL is investing in this platform as well as in expanding its fulfillment centers in key international markets, enabling retailers to reach their consumers worldwide.