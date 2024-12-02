DHL launches Africa eShop app for global retailers

The platform is live and it brings more than 200 retailers from the US and the UK to 11 African markets: South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Mauritius, Ghana, Senegal, Rwanda, Malawi, Botswana, Sierra Leone, and Uganda.

DHL Africa eShop will operate using startup MallforAfrica’s white label service, Link Commerce. Payment methods will include local fintech options, such as Paga and M-Pesa.

DHL’s partner for the new app, MallforAfrica, has previously collaborated with DHL and a number of retailers, including Macy’s and Best Buy. Backed by Helios Investment Partners, the startup was founded in 2011 aiming to solve challenges global consumer goods companies face when entering Africa.