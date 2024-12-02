DHL Express rolling out new service in Australia

Gary Edstein, senior vice-president, DHL Express Oceania, said that Australia had been chosen for the rollout of the new delivery model because of its “incredibly strong B2C market”, postandparcel.info reports, citing local sources.

On demand delivery is a global solution aimed at the consumers who have a whole range of options with respect to the final delivery – authority to leave, deliver to neighbour, change date of delivery, Edstein concluded.