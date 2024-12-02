DHL Express invests USD 85 mln in South Asia Hub subsidiary

The new facility is being built in line with the ongoing investment programme in the DHL Express global network and is scheduled to be operational by the end of March 2016. The hub will further support regional businesses operating in and out of Singapore.

Jerry Hsu, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific, has claimed that In Asia Pacific, DHL Express’ hubs, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore, connect over 70 DHL Express Gateways located in the region. Occupying a land area of approximately 26,000 square meters and a total floor area of over 23,500 square meters, DHL Express South Asia Hub features DHL’s first automated express parcel sorting and processing system in Singapore and South Asia. Upon its planned completion, the facility will be able to handle a cargo throughput of more than 628 tons per day at full capacity and to process 14,000 shipments per hour, compared to 225 tons per day and 2,400 shipments per hour at the current facility.

The South Asia Hub reinforces DHL’s multi-hub strategy to strengthen its market position in Asia with major investments in infrastructure and services. DHL’s network is served by a comprehensive air network of over 40 aircraft covering 40 countries and territories, and utilizing approximately 690 commercial flights per day in Asia Pacific.

Changi Airport is currently connected to more than 300 cities across 79 countries, with over 100 airlines operating about 6,500 flights every week. Changi Airport’s global connectivity, especially across Southeast Asia, coupled with the additional flights on the DHL network, will provide more choices and capacity for DHL Express to serve the region in the long term. DHL Express has been working with Changi Airport Group (CAG) on its expansion plans since 2013, and the South Asia Hub will be based in a 24-hour Free Trade Zone at the airport managed by CAG.