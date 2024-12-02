DHL expands Africa eShop online retail app to new countries

The app went live in April 2019, bringing more than 200 US and UK sellers to African consumers. It operates using startup MallforAfrica.com’s white label fulfillment service, Link Commerce, which allows Africa eShop users to purchase goods directly from the websites of any of the app’s global partners.

This expansion is the second for DHL’s Africa eShop, after adding 9 markets in May. The latest additiona are: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Chad, Ethiopia, Guinea, Lesotho, Namibia, Niger, Sudan, Togo, and Zimbabwe.

Payment methods include local fintech options, such as Paga and M-Pesa. Moreover, the company plans to bring Africa eShop to all 54 African countries in coming years.