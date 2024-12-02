DHL eCommerce to strengthen ecommerce in Australia

The distribution center co-located with DHL Global Forwarding’s facility in Tullamarine, will support ecommerce exports from Australia to China, US, UK, Germany, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, utilising DHL’s networks and routes.

With the addition of the new facility coupled with the existing distribution centers in Sydney, DHL eCommerce will support Australian ecommerce sellers looking to export to an increasing number of markets internationally.

DHL eCommerce is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group and, along with its sister divisions DHL Express, DHL Supply Chain and DHL Global Forwarding, DHL has been operating in Australia since 1972, offering end-to-end solutions for the ecommerce sector.