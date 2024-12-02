DHL eCommerce to offer same-day delivery services in the US

Through DHL eCommerce’s Parcel Metro service, first reported by Reuters, contractors will make same-day or next-day deliveries from retailers and fulfillment centers directly to homes, the company said.

DHL has been testing Parcel Metro in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York between 2016 to 2018, the company said. It will roll out in Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. by end-2018 and look to add other global cities in the years ahead, it said.

Parcel Metro relies on third-party contract couriers and app-based driver pools to pick up products from retailers or warehouses and deliver the items directly to shoppers.

Parcel Metro will offer delivery windows ranging from two hours, to same-day, and next day, and could add a Saturday delivery option.