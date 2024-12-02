DHL eCommerce sings alliance for global ecommerce

ChannelAdvisor enables retailers and brands to sell on marketplaces and upgrade their online performance by optimising their operations. With a single product data feed, retailers and brands can sync with over 107 marketplaces. As orders and performance information flow back to the system, results are analysed to enable retailers/brands to adjust their ecommerce strategies.

Through the partnership, brands and retailers can expand internationally by reaching foreign markets and delivering to customers around the world, with connection to DHL eCommerce fulfillment and shipping.

The global logistics provider will offer expertise in ecommerce logistics and access to a global fulfillment network for customers on the ChannelAdvisor platform. Customers can utilise the network of shared-use facilities at transactional prices to enable ecommerce order fulfilment, with multiple shipping options.