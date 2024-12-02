DHL eCommerce signs strategic partnership with Easyship

The shipping will be made via the DHL Parcel Metro service, while the solutions are intended for small- and medium-sized merchants. This new capability already went live in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago for ecommerce merchants, offering on-demand delivery for same-day and next-day shipping.

The partnership with DHL Parcel Metro connects directly into Easyship’s online platform partners, including BigCommerce, Shopify, and eBay, allowing online merchants to offer streamlined shipping solutions in a more cost-effective way.

DHL eCommerce was established in 2014 as part of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s growing focus on ecommerce logistics solutions. Along with DHL Express, DHL Supply Chain, and DHL Global Forwarding, the Group offers end-to-end solutions for ecommerce retailers.