DHL eCommerce plans new distribution centre in Japan

The distribution centre will be co-located with the Japan Global Distribution Center, created by one of DHL’s divisions, americanshipper.com reports.

The cross-border shipping product DHL Parcel International Direct will provide deliveries from Japan to the US and the UK, with a transit times of four to six business days.

DHL GlobalMail Packet Plus, another cross-border shipping product, will provide the affordable rates for Japan-Europe deliveries, offering transit times of five to 10 business days and a high degree of visibility into the status of shipments.

The company recently unveiled its 70 million euro (USS 74.3 million) investment in India to boost the capabilities of the air hubs in Delhi and Mumbai to enhance B2C ecommerce delivery in India.