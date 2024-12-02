DHL eCommerce plans investments to boost cross border ecommerce

DHL eCommerce and DHL Supply Chain will be both increasing their order fulfilment capabilities in North America, postandparcel.info reports.

After the first order fulfillment center opened in Columbus, Ohio, in 2015 and followed by a facility in Los Angeles, DHL Express has opened a new, USD 1.3 million service centre facility in Chicago to meet demand from ecommerce customers.

In 2015, DHL Global Forwarding opened up a USD 35 million distribution centre in Chicago. All of these infrastructural engagements will provide merchants with the opportunity to place inventory closer to consumers in order to speed-up delivery.

Deutsche Post DHL said that the planned expenditure of USD 137 million until the end of 2020 will be used for the further expansion of fulfilment capabilities by adding eight distribution centers and enhancing two existing facilities in Los Angeles and Columbus, Ohio. The new investment will also expand day definite deliveries and enhancements to support domestic and international services.

The company currently operates 20 distribution centres in North America, including four international gateways and one centre each in Toronto and Mexico City. Further facilities in Latin America are to follow in 2017.