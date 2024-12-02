DHL eCommerce opens up fulfilment centre in Sidney, Australia

According to Damien Sheehan, Managing Director Australia, DHL eCommerce, Australian shoppers are the second-most likely in the world to buy online from overseas merchants, and their purchasing power will increase as cross-border ecommerce grows at an average of 29% per year until 2020.

The Fulfillment Center will provide overseas merchants with shipping that integrates inbound freight, inventory, and last mile delivery in a single service. The center also operates using the same service level agreements, management platforms, and customer support as all other parts of DHL eCommerces global Fulfillment network, allowing existing customers to expand their sales into Australia with minimal onboarding time and hassle.

The centers design accommodates front-end integration with a range of popular marketplace and web-shop platforms, as well as multichannel order management and last-mile solutions for deliveries across Australia. All of the centers services operate on a pay-per-use model with no capital spend or fixed costs.